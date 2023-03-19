There was a country! A book written by an icon. A legend, gone, but the arrows of his literary ingenuity keep hitting and exposing our ills.

There was a country! existed in peace and love where freedom and joy co-existed and integrity and values interfaced.

The ills and decay that defined this country, he despised and loathed. The fraud and Impunity that became more like its second nature he made no pretence about it.

May be they thought he could be bribed with honors and awards. Shockingly, not even the most prestigious award could lure him into endorsing a system that values nothing but corruption, nepotism and bigotry.

There was a country! Gone and fizzled off. We can’t continue to lament and cry over spilt milk? Though the glasses of dignity and ingerity already broken into shreds, should that be the end of the search for another country? Certainly not!

Behind us we have placed that country that was , before us is a new one with Obi. Though the plots to truncate it rages on, our resolve to see its dawn firm and strong.

There was a country isn’t invogue anymore. We have moved on, shaking off the shackles and chains of nepotism, tribalism that were its beacon, while creating a far better one with Obi.

This country with Obi can never be in the past. Never will it be aborted. We are not only pregnant with this Obi’s country, the gestation period is due. Push we will, no matter the breach and complications.

One thing is sure , the cry of that Obi ‘ country must be heard. Nothing will change it and no force will truncate the birth of a child whose purpose is predestined.

We will continue to push. In pains we will. Even when it appears the child is losing breath and the possibility of a still birth imminent, we will continue to push and pray for safe delivery. In God we trust! Leveraging on the expertise of seasoned doctors to midwife the birth, we must!

A Country with Obi is a country set and destined for a promised and amazing experience long desired but eludes us always by whiskers. Never again!

A country with Obi is one already in existence in the eternal truth of God’s glory, waiting for manifestation.

A country with Obi is one that gives hope to the hopeless and direction to that path that guarantees a better future.

A country with Obi isn’t one without challenges and suffering, it is one that creates hope in suffering and assurance for a better future even in challenges.

It is one that will reward excellence , expertise and gives room for creativity and pragmatism.

It is a country that wouldn’t care wether a cat is black or brown, white or red .Once the cat does what it is meant to do as a cat, it wouldn’t be discriminated against.

Nothing stops an idea whose time has come. A country with Obi is one whose time has come, anything that tries to stop it will be crushed.

A Country without Obi is a mirage and can’t be a reality in this time and age.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com