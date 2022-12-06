Bola Tinubu, a Lagosian almost by social birth and political maturation, knows the Nigerian social world and systematically shows it on the international scene through a combination of politics and dance to any human with eyes. Meaning his show of international campaigning and political moves while dancing excitingly to Kizz Daniel’s hit song ‘Buga’.

This social psychology, which he displays here captures all the NEGATIVES said about his BEING. I dare say, as long as he can move and express his feelings and thoughts till election day, e go hard to overcome his final moves into the presidency even if he decides not to engage in any public discourse. This dance na wa oo. We want to see these sharp and speedy moves again and again.

He danced for the world! Yes, he did. And in a non-verbal way, he sends one message: ‘You can’t stop me ooo’.

The world watched him dance movingly, after a team-like presentation in London’s Chatham House, a globally known platform for intellectual engagement on various contemporary issues, where, in a calculated manner, he politely conditioned the Englishman, Dr. Alex Vines (the moderator), and the audience, mostly Uk- or Oyibo-based Nigerians, about the benefits of what he called “Teamship”. In terms of answering questions posed to him.

To the comfort or gaze of the audience, he astutely shared the majority of questions asked of him during the interaction session at Chatham House with his team.

Through the psychology of team leadership, he productively stated his vision and goals for Nigeria. Even when he was somewhat pressured to personally answer direct questions, his short answers were potent and to the point. His teleprompter-assisted speech eliminated all types of verbal errors.He positively for the most part ‘nailed’ that speech.

He found a psychological way to tell the world that one of his competitors was a political idealist and a novice. In a most strategic way, he depicted the other competitor as an illegal alien in Nigeria. Whatever one thinks of his person, this man, with soul and body, has positioned himself as a continued dominant political player. He will be remembered for his striking African blue attire as he danced to the songs of the young and old globally. He may one day be known as “the dancing president.” Ademola Adeleke the dancing senator now Osun State governor nor fit catch Tinubu ooo. Best wishes and good health to all candidates! In 2023, may the best of all candidates be on God’s and the people’s side and win.

Prof John Egbeazien Oshodi, an American-based forensic/clinical/legal psychologist, wrote in via info@teuopen.university