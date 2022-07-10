Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Homily for Fifteenth Sunday of Year, C – July 10, 2022.

Readings: Deut. 30:10-14; Responsorial Psalm Ps 69:14 & 17,30-31,33-34,36ab & 37 (R.v.33) or Ps 19:8,9,10,11(R.9ab); Colossians 1:15-20; Gospel Luke 10:25-37.

Theme: A Call to Revolutionary Action

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading tells how Moses charged the people to obey God by keeping his ordinances. In the second reading St. Paul declares to the Colossians that Christ is the image of the unseen God revealed in Christ, the first born from the dead, who reconciles everything to himself through his death on the cross. The Gospel reading narrates the response of Jesus to the lawyer who wanted to disconcert him by asking the question: “And who is my nieghbour” The lawyer replied, “The one who took pity on him” and Jesus said: “Go, and do the same yourself.” Today’s liturgy challenges us to a revolutionary action like Jesus, the super paradoxical hero who laid down his life to save us. May he change our lives for good and help us to become Good Samaritans to one another.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today the Church invites us to reflect on love of neighbour as a reflection of the love of God. The interesting part of our liturgy is that it presents us with a gospel for the daring. Perhaps it is important for us to realize that we are challenged to be paradoxical heroes like the Good Samaritan.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Deuteronomy 30:10-14) tells how Moses charged the people to obey God by keeping his ordinances. He assured that the law of the Lord is neither in heaven nor beyond the sea that the people cannot reach. On the contrary, he emphatically stated: “The Word is very to you, it is in your mouth and in your heart for your observance.”

In the second reading (Colossians 1:15-20), St. Paul declares to the Colossians that Christ is the image of the unseen God. He maintains that he (God) created all things, visible and invisible noting that he existed before creation. He adds that as one who holds all things in being, his body is the Church and he is its head. Paul further discloses that Christ is the first born from the dead who reconciles everything to himself through his death on the cross.

The Gospel (Luke 10:25-37) reading narrates the response of Jesus to the lawyer who wanted to disconcert him by asking the question: “And who is my nieghbour?” It was this question that made Jesus to give the story of the man who was travelling from Jerusalem to Jericho and fell into the hand of brigands. We are told that both a Priest and a Levite came and passed by on the other side but it was a Samaritan traveler who came to his rescue.

He garnishes the story by relating how the foreigner was moved with pity, bandaged his wounds, lifted him on his mount, took him to an inn and looked after him. He was ready to pay any extra expense. Meanwhile, he gave advance payment of two denarii to the innkeeper. In the end, when Jesus asked the lawyer who proved nieghbour to the man who fell into the brigand’s hands, the lawyer replied, “the one who took pity on him.” And Jesus said: “Go, and do the same yourself.” This leads us to finding a suitable contemporary example for the Good Samaritan story.

Imam Abubakar: The Revolutionary Story of a Contemporary Good Samaritan

In 2018, when some armed men on motor bikes attached Nghar village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, they razed down houses and killed scores of persons. It was in the midst of this tragedy that Imam Abdullahi Abubakar and his Fulani assistant went the extra mile to rescue 262 in a Mosque. When the attackers reached the Mosque, the Imam risked his life by kneeling in the dust to beg on behalf of the Christians and Berom people he hid. He preferred to be killed than let the attackers in. After the tension soaked situation, he was able to convince the assailants and rescued about 300 people. In that way, the 84 year old Muslim leader rescued Christians whom he claimed, had always invited him to share the joy of Christmas. He also disclosed that he had always enjoyed tremendous goodwill from them.

Practical Lessons

Develop Good Conscience: The message of the first reading that the Word of God is in our mouth and heart charges us to develop good consciences even as it reminds us about the pivotal role of conscience in helping us to act nicely and kindly towards others. Practice Good Neighborliness: Since the gospel reminds us that anyone in need is our neighbour, we are challenged to practice good neighborliness on a daily basis as that is the only evidence through which we can love Christ whom St. Paul describes in the second reading as the head of the Church. Beware of the Road between Jerusalem and Jericho: Metaphorically, our lifetime is the road between Jerusalem and Jericho which is often perilous and calls for caution, prayer and discernment. Watch Out for Brigands: The gospel reminds us to watch out for brigands in our spiritual journey because they are always on the prowl to bring us down. Be Compassionate: The uncommon kindness of the Good Samaritan points to Jesus the Chief Story-teller, who is compassion personified and charges us to do same even as it charges us to match spirituality with religiosity, get dirty for others, spare time for them and bear the extra cost or burden.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

Arguably, there are many Christians who like Imam Abubakar in our lead story, have saved the lives of Muslims who were about to be killed. These are the unsung heroes of our faith. In a country where people are easily labeled and quarantined for segregation, maltreatment and even murder, we are challenged to break down the walls of ethnic, religious, cultural, political and social barriers which divide us. Our liturgy urges us to decorate our streets with paradoxical heroes like Imam Abubakar who are ready to go the extra mile to save others. Carry out one revolutionary action today to change the world. Be the change you want to see. May Jesus the super paradoxical hero who laid down his life to save us, change our lives for good and help us to become Good Samaritans to one another. Amen. Have a Blessed Week!