A Boost To Public Service Accountability As CeFTIW Presents Its Transparency & Integrity Index Methodology Handbook for 2022

The Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW) on Thursday, March 31, held a public presentation of the Transparency and Integrity Index Methodology handbook for 2022.

Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW) is a non-governmental and non-partisan organization established to foster accountability and transparency within the public sector and enhance good governance at all levels.

The Presentation which took place at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua center, Abuja, was attended by public agencies (MDAs), civil society organizations and the media.

In the meeting, an overview of 2021 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) was presented to the house, showcasing the ranking results of 2021 transparency check conducted in the various MDAs across the country.

CeFTIW did not leave the attendees in the dark as to how it arrived at its results. Mukhtar Abdulhameed who led the research team explained the statistical and analytical techniques which were used in arriving at the results. For example, efficiency and current status of MDAs websites were put into account. Response time to inquiries is also another point that influenced the results among many others.

There was room for questions and comments among participants in the presentation. Members of the media and civil society organizations commended CeFTIW for undertaking such a praiseworthy initiative. Observations were pointed out as to the efficiency and robustness of the research methods and clarifications were given by the members and the executive Director of the CeFTIW, Umar Yakubu.

He reemphasized that the aim of the methodology handbook is to provide a detailed explanation of the variables and the scoring criteria for the evaluation and assessment of openness and transparency of public institutions, stating that there will continue to be improvements and additions in the formular and indices for arriving at results.