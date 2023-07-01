A Bold Example

“My circumstances have turned out for the greater progress of the gospel, so that my imprisonment in the cause of Christ has become well known … the brothers and sisters … have far more courage to speak the word of God without fear.”—Philippians 1:12–14 NASB

As a prisoner in Rome, Paul had every reason to be afraid and discouraged or to assume his ministry had ended. But he discovered his life still had an enormous impact even in prison.

He had the opportunity to write letters and help churches throughout the Roman world. He had a powerful influence on people around him that led to “the greater progress of the gospel.” His testimony became well-known throughout the Roman government. Throughout his life, the Gospel was spread to new places.

He also encouraged other Christians. Seeing his example, they became bolder, willing to witness for their faith.

Paul knew that God had a call on his life. He had given him gifts, talents, and a message to bring to the nations. He had given him opportunities. Paul never stopped being faithful, investing in God’s Kingdom, and looking for ways to bless others with the power, anointing, and resources he had been given.

Think about how you can follow Paul’s example. How are you reacting to the circumstances you face? Do you feel discouraged? Afraid? Worried? God is looking for people like Paul who always trust in Him; who never stop investing their time, talents, and treasures in His Kingdom; who have faith in every circumstance; who are bold witnesses; and who always believe that God can use them, in any situation, no matter what the world might say.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you emulate Paul and encourage others?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my life to You. Use me to spread the Gospel. Help me be a bold witness. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Philippians 1

