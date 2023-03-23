According to Football Journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sheikh Jassim has submitted a new bid and the Qatari group remains ‘fully confident’ as they consider their bid ‘the best one’ for Manchester United with 100% ownership and investments in stadium, facilities, 1st team, and Academy.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group has also sent a new bid as he insists on buying Man United with a long-term plan.

The official amount will remain secret as NDAs have been signed in the last few weeks with all the parties.

The next steps are now up to Manchester United owners, the Glazers’ family — they always wanted £6/7b to sell.

All the parties don’t expect an ‘immediate’ response.

Manchester United fans had always wanted a change of ownership, as they think the Glazer family has not done enough in the development of the club.