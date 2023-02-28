WASHINGTON DC, United States of America, 28 February 2022, /African Media Agency/- On April 12, 2023, Regulators, Policy Makers, Financial and Technology Industry Executives, Fintech Founders, leading innovators, investors, and Government representatives from around the world will gather in Washington DC, USA, for the 9th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS). The summit will take place on 12 April 2023 at Walter E. Washington Convention Centre, the venue that hosted the US-Africa Leaders Summit last December 2022.

With participants who represent over $4.5bn in private equity and venture capital funding, the Africa Fintech Summit is the premier global initiative dedicated to financial technology growth in Africa, and provides the best opportunities for key stakeholders to share knowledge, zoom in on the trends, and opportunities shaping perspectives, and the future of fintech in Africa. The bi-annual summit holds each April in Washington, D.C., on the sideline of the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, and each November in a different African city (most recently Cape Town (2022), Cairo (2021), Virtual (2020), Addis (2019) and Lagos (2018).

“We are very pleased to host our 9th Africa Fintech Summit here in Washington DC during the World Bank/IMF spring meeting. We believe that believes increased collaboration between Fintech Founders, Strategic Industry leaders, Diasporan Investors, as well as global regulators, is essential to unlocking the potential of Fintech in Africa, Financial inclusion as well as innovation capital in the eruptive African Fintech ecosystem. Following our theme of Globalization of African tech, the summit will provide a platform for stronger US-Africa fintech investment ties and collaborations,” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS.

Last November 2022, our Cape Town Edition had 532 in-person and 900+ virtual delegates from 53 countries including Government representatives, entrepreneurs, Fintech Founders, Investors, DFIs, bank executives, policy makers, and corporate influencers from over 35 countries.

#AFTSDC2023 will focus on the policy and regulation, US-Africa Fintech connections, Diaspora Finance, Remittance & Cross border Payment, tech talent, future of banking, mobile money growth and integration, Embedded Fintech, blockchain, Powering African Fintech via VC, intra-Africa Trade & payment infrastructure and financial inclusion among others.

The DC Summit is backed by the strategic sponsorships of numerous prominent fintech companies including Flutterwave, Mojaloop Foundation, FonBank, Paxful, and counting.

A limited number of delegate passes for the AFTS DC are now available. To learn more or to register, visit http://africafintechsummit.com/registration/.

Sponsors, Exhibitors and partners can reach out to the Sponsorship team at info@africafintechsummit.com to secure their exhibition space and sponsorship opportunities.

About Africa Fintech Summit

AFTS ( https://africafintechsummit.com ) is the premier global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city each November (most recently Cape Town, Lagos, Addis Ababa and Cairo). The summit is being held in a hybrid format, in person in the selected Venue in compliance with COVID-19 protocol and global live virtual delegates.

Supported by an advisory board of thought leaders and fintech pioneers, AFTS is a unique space where innovative ideas are debated, investments mobilized, partnership deals signed, and collaborations formed across sectors and geographies. AFTS is organized in partnership between Washington, D.C. based firms, strategic advisory group, Dedalus Global, and Pan-African consultancy advisory firm, Ibex Frontier.

About the Walter E. Washington DC Convention Centre

The Host Venue of AFTSDC2023, Walter E. Washington DC Convention Centre, is the first venue in the world to earn The WELL Health-Safety Rating in 2022 and has hosted the US-Africa Leadership Summit in December 2022. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future. Information about access, transportation and venue information can be found HERE.

