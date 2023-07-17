9mobile Joins 5G Race

9mobile, a telecommunications company, is set to enter the 5G market, according to Karn Gulati, the Director of Strategy and Transformation. Speaking at the ‘IoT West Africa Conference and Exhibition’ in Lagos, Gulati emphasized the transformative power of 5G, particularly in relation to the Internet of Things (IoT). He highlighted the company’s focus on meeting the technological needs of the youth and their plans to transition from 2G to 4G sites before venturing into the 5G market.

Gulati explained that 5G has the potential to revolutionize connectivity by offering seamless connections, ultra-low latency, and the ability to support a vast number of devices simultaneously. This, in turn, would foster innovation and open up new possibilities. However, he stressed the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including telecom operators, policymakers, and industry players, to ensure a smooth and successful transition to 5G.

Building a robust 5G infrastructure requires a collective effort, as Gulati emphasized. Collaboration is essential, not only in terms of regulatory frameworks but also in making the necessary investments in network infrastructure. By working together, a cohesive ecosystem can be created, allowing the full potential of 5G to be realized.

Furthermore, Gulati highlighted 9mobile’s commitment to safeguarding the data of its users. The security and privacy of customers’ data are among the company’s top priorities. To combat cyber threats, they employ various measures, including real-time attack simulations to identify potential vulnerabilities in their mobile network infrastructure. This proactive approach enables them to address any weaknesses and mitigate risks promptly. Additionally, they provide guidance to address existing threats, prioritizing them based on their level of severity. Thorough inspection plans are also implemented to maintain robust security protocols.

Currently, only three telecom companies in Nigeria offer 5G services: MTN Nigeria, Airtel, and Mafab Communications.