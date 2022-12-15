Chairmen of nine out of the 17 local government areas in Abia State supplied electric power by Geometric Power group have pledged to work more closely with both the power firm and security agencies to protect electric infrastructure in their domains, according to a statement by Aba Power Limited, a subsidiary of the group.

“Geometric Power is playing a critical role in the life of every person and business in Abia State and it is legally and morally incumbent on each of us as the chairman of the local government in his or her place to take the assignment seriously”, Aba Power managing director, Patrick Umeh, quoted the chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON) in Abia State, Ike Anyatonwu, as saying in a statement he released after a meeting between the chairmen and Geometric Power representatives at Ebiza Hotel in Aba.

“Professor Bart Nnaji, the founder and chairman of Geometric Power, has done what no-one has done in the history of the Southeast”, continued Anyatonwu who is also the chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, “by establishing this world-class integrated power project in Abia State to provide constant, quality and affordable electricity to homes, offices and factories in the majority of local government areas in the state”.

The ALGON chairman commended Aba Power for continuous improvements in the number of hours “we get supply daily and the quality”, saying that it is in recognition of the “preeminent role which Geometric Power is playing in the economic, social, manufacturing and technological development of the state that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been giving Professor Nnaji and his team unflinching support, including directing the relevant LG chairmen to cooperate with them as chief security officers in their respective domains”.

The meeting with the LG chairmen was called at the instance of Governor Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff, Chief Okey Ahiwe, who described the electricity infrastructure in the state as “a huge public good rather than a mere asset belonging to a team of Nigerian and international investors”.

Geometric Power has over the months waged a spirited campaign against vandalism of power infrastructure in its coverage area, as well as energy theft.

Attacks have mostly been against distribution transformers and armoured cables while energy theft involves mostly individuals and businesses who use roadside electricians to ensure that their meters do not capture the use of such heavy power-consuming objects as wielding machines, pressing irons, electric kettles and air conditioning systems.

“These practices”, declared Governor Ikpeazu on various occasions, “are absolutely unfair to a group of persons who have invested close to $600m to make life better for our people”.

Dr Ikpeazu has promised to use all “resources available to me to stop the criminal acts”.

The arrests of a number of young men in Abia State in recent months for their roles in vandalism against power infrastructure have led to a decline in the monthly rate of the incidence.

Other LG chairmen who attended the meeting are The Hon Clinton Ebere of Aba South, Victor Ubani (Aba North), Dr E. U. Shabba (Ukwa East), Chief Uchenna Jumbo (Osisioma), Chief Chinwendu V. Ochulor (Isiala Ngwa North), and Chief Okey Kanu (Ukwa West). Others are The Rt Hon Joy Nnanta (Ugwunagbo) and Chief Mrs Uloma Nwogu (Obingwa).

From the Geometric Power team were Air Commodore Nicholas Orjiudenta, a retired engineer and intelligence expert with the Nigerian Air Force who heads Geometric Security Service; Engineer Andrew Amaje who represented the managing director of Geometric Aba Ltd, Engr Ben Caven; Engr Livinus Nmaram of Aba Power Ltd; and Engr Jude Efedi, the Commercial Service manager of Aba Power.

The meeting was moderated by Anthony Alozie, a well- regarded management consultant who used to be a top financial executive with the American oil services giant, Halliburton Ltd.

“I am excited at the patriotic sentiments of participants in the meeting and their vision for Abia people which synchronises with that of the state government and, of course, that of Geometric Power group”, Alozie stated.