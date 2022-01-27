Caught in the web of her action, a troubled Nigerian woman has taken to the public to seek advise on how to deliver herself from the predicament she found herself.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said she has been sleeping with a native doctor who gave her charm to hypnotize her boyfriend into marrying her.

She is now alarmed by the situation as she has been unable to conceive for over eight years of marriage.

She wrote:

Mummy Fegor, Its hard for anyone to imagine the situation in which i find myself and what is even harder is what to do to get myself out of this dilemma.

When I met my husband he was the most wonderful looking guy, he asked me out and after few months of the relationship, he stopped calling me, he does not take my calls, I loved him so much that I can’t imagine my life without him then. I complained to my friend, although my friend is late now, she was involved in a car accident.

My bosom friend seeing the emotional fix i was in suggested a baba to me that would give me a charm that i could use in making him come back to me and fall in love with me, I asked her over and over again if the charm did not have any side effect which the baba said it did not have, i was able to use the charm on my boyfriend by putting it on his food the day he visited me.

The dilemma now is this, 8 years after our marriage, I have been unable to conceive, we have done everything, spent a lot of money, and from what i found out after complaining to the baba, he told me that the cause is the charm i used to marry my husband, that the only way the thing can break is if i tell him the truth about how i got him to marry me, which if i do the charm will clear off and i will be able to conceive but he may h..ate me all over again when he realizes who I am. I am confused, the baba even had sex with me before giving me the charm and till today he has been sleeping with me to make the charm more active.

So please i need people to please advice me on what to do, i am dying inside and close to commit.ting suicide.