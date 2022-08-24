Awka

The lawmaker representing Awka South Constituency I in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Nnamdi Okafor has been reported dead.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that Hon. Okafor who is the majority leader of the State Assembly, collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday in his hotel room in Standton City Johannesburg, South Africa, while away on a legislative retreat with other Anambra lawmakers.

According to a source close to him in South Africa, the lawmaker was confirmed dead hours later.

It was however, not certain what was the cause of his death as at the time of filling this report and efforts to get formal confirmation of the incident from the family has been unsuccessful.

However, members of the extended family, community and even a lawmaker, have all taken to social media to mourn the loss of the lawmaker, who they described as the most active, vibrant, and resourceful lawmaker in the 9th Anambra House of Assembly.

A member of the deceased immediate community, Ibe Somtoo who confirmed the incident in a phone call at early hour of Wednesday, described the death as grievous and heart-breaking.

“The news of the death of one of the most active, vibrant, and resourceful lawmakers in the Anambra House of Assembly, Hon Nnamdi Okafor, the majority leader came to everyone as a rude shock.

“This is unbearable. He was a patriotic, selfless, and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of Anambra State House of Assembly, his constituents, and indeed the entire people of Anambra State,” he said.

Confirming the incident on his facebook page, a colleague of the late lawmaker and member representing Ogbaru State Constituency Two in the State Assembly, Noble Nonso Igwe described the deceased as a good man whose life is worthy of emulation.

He wrote; “In Your mercy, grant unto thee eternal rest.

“Rt Hon Nnamdi was a good man. He lived a life worthy of emulation.

“It is with an excruciating pain that I write to bid thee farewell, until we meet to path no more.

“A loss, too many grief to bear.!

“Anambra State House of Assembly has indeed lost one of her greatest. You always stand out in critical issues. You are the pivot of the Assembly.

“Dear major, I will miss you greatly. My heart is bleeding, sleep has eluded me. I always run to you for clarity.

“Ewu Chukwu inozikwa omeee (Oh God how can you allow this happen?)

“Chaii , ariri egbuom (Oh I am grieved)

“Obi agbawam mu (My heart is broken)

“Chi ewere ehihe jie (This is sunset at dawn)

“Okosisi adaa (An iroko has fallen)

“What a tragedy!!

“Dear God please console his family.

“Rest in peace Akajiugo.”

Hon Okafor, is presently serving his second term as the member representing Awka South Constituency One in the State Assembly.

Earlier in June, this year, he had contested and lost the ticket to seek election to represent Awka North and South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

His death brings to two, the number of lawmakers in the 7th Anambra State Assembly who have died.

This is after the member representing Aguata Constituency Two, Hon Okechukwu Okoye was kidnapped and beheaded by gunmen earlier this year.