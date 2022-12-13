A 75-year-old man, Sunday Muoghalu, who was accused of impregnating a girl in Awka, Anambra State Capital, on Monday denied that he never had sex with the teenager.

The teenage mother, who is now with her two-month-old child, had accused the man of impregnating her and also having sexual intercourse with anther seven year old girl who lived with them in Awka.

The suspect, a resident of Agu Oye, however told newsmen on Monday, that he was only playing with the girl and never intended to impregnate her.

The septuagenarian’s confession was coming after the suspect was arrested last night by the Police through the assistance of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon Ify Obinabo.

The victim was also rescued and is in safe custody.

When interrogated, the suspect insisted that he was only playing with her.

According to him, he could not penetrate her because his penis was too big for her private part.

“I was only playing with her, he said.

When newsmen pried further to know the type of play he was having with the teenager, he said “I was only fingering her.

“I never penetrated her because my penis is too big for her vagina.

“That is the truth and nothing else.

“You can also ask her (the victim) and she will tell you.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the suspect will be charged to court on Tuesday, to answer for his crimes.