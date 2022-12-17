The ongoing case of a 75-year-old man, Sunday Moghalu, standing trial for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Anambra State, has taken a new twist as the septuagenarian is demanding the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test on the baby he was accused of fathering.

The suspect who told Senior Magistrate Jenevive Osakwe’s magistrate court that he is not responsible for the pregnancy, claimed the girl was impregnated after attending a cultural festival in her home town in Akwa Ibom State.

Recall that the man had on the night of his arrest, confessed that he was only fingering the young girl’s vagina and never had penetrated her with his manhood.

But at a court session during the week, the suspect through his Counsel, Barr. Okwuawka, claimed he had never been insane or had any form of brain complications to fall into such temptations, even while his wife is still alive.

According to the counsel, the girl was sent back to Akwa Ibom when they noticed she was pregnant, but she was brought back by her parents and while trying to assist her, he found himself into this embarrassing situation.

He regretted that the suspect’s mistake was his inability to report the matter to the police, claiming that the girl has also made some confessional statement that would be made public as the matter progressed.

It would be recalled that Muoghalu was arraigned on a 3-count charge before an Amawbia magistrate court, bothering on rape, unlawful intercourse and abuse of fundamental rights among others.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector Ayogu Onyema had told the court that the defendant was arrested on Sunday night at his Agu Oye Umudioka following a tip off.

He said the committed offense is punishable by Section 34 law of Anambra State 2004.

But the suspect pleaded not guilty, insisting he was not responsible for the pregnancy.

In her ruling, Senior magistrate Osakwe disqualified herself to the bail application brought by his counsel on the ground that she has no jurisdiction.

She bound the matter to the high court and adjourned to February 1, 2023 for transfer of the matter.

Muoghalu was arrested Sunday night on order of the Commissioner for Women Affairs and social development, Hon Ify Obinabo following a viral video of the girl and her new baby after she was discovered by a good sameritan where she was abandoned in a private hospital at Adazi in Aniocha Local Government Area.