Barely 72 hours to the 2023 general election, the Nigeria Labour Congress has reinstated its support for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

The News Chronicle could recall that the organised labour, comprising the NLC and Trade Union Congress, declared its support for Peter Obi in June 2022.

The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that Mr Obi is among the finest Nigerian and the first presidential candidate of LP to be recognised by the Labour Centre.

He added that the NLC will fully mobilise to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections, particularly during the presidential polls.

Furthermore, the workers union also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that the electoral processes are not only transparent and fair but reflect the wishes of the Nigerian people.

Meanwhile, a prominent religious group, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), led by a former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, and other elder statesmen, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the February 25 election.

The Forum also said reports that some regions were preparing to unleash violence during the general elections should not be taken lightly.

While calling on the Federal Government to spare no effort in preventing violence during the exercise, the Forum urged Nigerians to shun politics of religion and tribalism.

A statement issued by the forum partly read, “Nigeria requires new leaders, new methods, new policies, and new political parties.

“In view of the above, for equity, justice, inclusiveness, and unity to produce the preferred future for Nigerians, the NCEF is endorsing Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the presidential candidate to be voted for.

“NCEF encourages all Nigerians of voting age to exercise their civic duty and ensure they vote for capacity, competency, integrity, and good health.”

