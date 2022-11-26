The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, says establishing Peter University, Achina/Onneh, remains one of his greatest achievements as the chief shepherd of Awka Catholic Diocese.

Bishop Ezeokafor who stated this in an exclusive interview with newsmen in Awka, Anambrà State, as part of the activities lined up for his 70th birthday celebration, spoke on a wide range of issues that included his sojourn into priesthood, appointment as an Auxiliary Bishop and eventually as the Bishop of Awka Diocese, as well as his achievements and challenges

“I thank God for this opportunity. It is a thing of special joy that the diocese considers celebrating my 70th birthday. I see it as something worth doing; gradually one is getting closer to the other side.

“More so, as a Diocesan Bishop if everything goes well, in five years I should leave the scene as Bishop of Awka after clocking 75. For these reasons, I think this looks like what we should be celebrating. I am very happy about it.

‘Inasmuch as I didn’t foresee such celebration, but the fact that it is coming from the people of God in Awka; let’s go on. I’m happy,” he said.

Ezeokafor, recalled how some the Holy Ghost Fathers scouting for those who will enter the seminary, met him in primary school, after which he took the entrance form that same day and went to his father who initially disagreed because he was his first son.

On his achievements as Bishop, Ezeokafor described the establishment of Peter University as one of his greatest achievements.

“We invested in education too. We believe so much in training the mind. With the return of schools to the Church by former Governor Peter Obi, we thought what to do in the education sector. We thought of College of Education, University of Education and finally arrived at Peter University.

“That University is my number one. It is not easy erecting a university. Many dioceses started and backed out. We made it.

“Still on my achievements, one of my sons, even though he is now my father in faith, is a Cardinal and one of us is now the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese.

“These are achievements of which I remain ever and very grateful to God,” he said.

The bishop who revealled why he championed the course of befitting living as against extravagant burials and funerals, explained that it is about trying to change the exorbitant fees people pay just to organize a funeral.

“He said; You’ll see a man who didn’t eat good food or lived in a good house, once he dies his children will begin to paint and repaint the house or even borrow to build new ones. Here is a man who died of hunger!

“We are doing the wrong thing.

“Go to developed countries and see how burials are conducted. No fanfare or any extravagance. They do things moderately.

“Here, we borrow to bury the dead.

“I have hammered on low-key funerals; that people are going through a lot trying to bury their dead ones. I stated it clearly that the diocese was very serious about cutting down the cost of funerals.”