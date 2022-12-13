The National Association of Seadogs Pyrates Confraternity, also known as Seadogs, Sahara Deck has donated special learning materials to the School for the Blind, Jabi in Abuja.

This gesture took place during a visit of the group to the school on Friday, the 9th of December 2022.

The visit, which coincided with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), was in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the National Association of Seadogs.

“We are a body of like minds with a drive and focus to uplift mankind and promote an egalitarian society” Mr. Olamide Oni, the Capoon of Sahara Deck said.

The group donated Slates, Styluses and Braille Paper. They also interacted and had lunch with the children.

The head teacher of the school, Mrs. Uganden Rose, thanked the association and called on all well meaning organizations to take a cue from the Pyrates Confraternity, and always look out for the disabled in the society.

Similar humanitarian activities took place in the numerous cities the National Association of Seadogs operates, in and outside Nigeria.

“Helping the needy; has been a long time culture of the association, since its inception, 70 years ago” Mr. Olamide.