The Osun State Police Command says a seven-year-old boy who can not remember his house is currently in the custody of the command.

This was disclosed in a short statement posted on the Twitter handle of the police command.

The statement said the boy got lost and was found in Oke Ila Police Division, Osun State.

According to the statement, to locate the boy’s Parents/Guardians, the child took police officers to a few places but was however denied everywhere.

The command appealed to people of the state to help circulate the information to find his parents.

“Good morning beautiful people,” the statement reads.

“There’s a child who got lost and was found in Oke Ila Police Division, Osun State. The said child is still with the Police.

“In an effort to locate his Parents/Guardians, the child took Police Officers to a few places surprisingly he was denied everywhere.

“With the support of good people of this State, we can help circulate this information everywhere for possible contact with the parents, please.

“Name: Abiodun Olokede. Age: 7yrs. Sex: Male.”