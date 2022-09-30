Life is full of surprises. The way it comes across to one, is quite different from the way it comes across to another. To those who think that life comes with rules and regulations that apply to all and sundry may be disappointed at its diversities and dynamic operational techniques.

To some, life begins at forty, to others at sixty while to some lucky ones, their destinies and chosen path blossom at twenties.

We are differently wired and the best anybody could do is to discover the very template of ones life and follow it, competing with no one else but with oneself, being patient, waiting for the set time to achieve ones heart desires.

She was born into a royal family, had everything going for her. When her age mates were still battling, trying to fathom what life had in stock for them she was already having suitors driven by the very riches and affluence of the father, falling on top of themselves to have her hand in marriage.

They were not driven by her beauty nor enticed by the very values inherent in her. What they could make from her father’s wealth was their obsession.

As young as she was, suitors double her age kept coming, impotent and weak, dumb and frivolous, lacking in everything that could add value to their union.

For the number of times she got married, she never for once had the fulfillment of the bliss of marriage. Her experiences was gory, unpleasant and at best full of violence.

Battered, humiliated and made to lose self confidence.

The beauty she was known with and the vary features of her youthfulness gave way for wrinkled and gully face. Feeble and weakened, lost in the very depth of the mammoth of challenges created around her by her spouses, choked and with no fresh air to breathe, she yearns and cries for a suitor that would assure her of peace, restoring her lost glory.

Her present spouse isn’t any better, like others that have warmed her bed, nothing inspiring to look forward to.

Better not married than to get stuck to such spouse. Better not married than to get entangled with a man of erectile dysfunction. He tickles, initiates but gets lost in the very act of accomplishing it to the plane of ecstasy.

Each day she yearns and desires to get to that point of marital bliss, like a mirage it keeps coming with nothing to hold unto.

At 62 who will marry her? At 62 when all her system are gradually becoming weak and staled, her beauty gone, the skin floppy, her eyes dimmed, her gait swobling and unstable, who will woo her ?

When God visits his people it is usually like a dream. When the glory of God locates one, protocol gives way and nature becomes needless.

Mama is set to wed, soon, not with them that plundered her youthfulness, made her a butt , a thing of shame and caricature. She is set to wed with her heartthrob for the first time since her years of being in marriage.

For the first time a right astute suitor is seeking her hand in marriage. For the first time all her siblings, nibblings and pibblings are in one accord approving this young suitor.

For once the spark in her eyes is coming back, life radiating all over her. From a distance the excitement over this wedding is amazing. Everybody that means well for her looks forward to such a union.

For once she is happy, already virtualizing the first night, how she would be lost in his embrace, laid supine on a well made bed, ready for a fruitful union.

She is lost! Lost in the ecstacy of laying beside a man who loves her for who she is not for what he stands to gain. She is lost in the deep Imaginary thinking of how she will feel, feeling for the first time like a woman in his warmth embrace.

We are happy for mama! At 62 years favor has located her . At 62, her life is having a divine visitation. At 62, what she thinks she wouldn’t achieve is coming to her on a platter.

At 62, the lost years of conjugal bliss will be for her for the asking. Your day is dawn mama! and your years of pains, frustration, lack and emotional wreak are at their dusk. “Aka nchawa”( Your breakthrough) has dawned. We are happy for you.

It is only a witch, the very weird characters of destiny destroyers that would he unhappy for you, bad mouthing your suitor, the very accomplished spouse in wait.

We are all waiting! Months to weeks, weeks to days and days to hours when we will witness the solemnization of this long awaited union between you and Obidatt having all of us as your sponsors

You will neither spend a kobo nor your spouse Obidatt lack to make the wedding a success. We are Obi-diently yuful and our money , time and resources will be obidently and Yusufully deployed for an amazing wedding .

Happy 62 birthday mama Nigeria. This is your set time. A time to recover all lost years.

