@ 62: Life Begins!

Life Begins when providence says it begins. Destiny unveils when it is destined to and purpose and mission come to fruition when divinity says it is time.

His is at 62, yours might be at 50 while mine may be quite different. Nothing to compete about. Nothing to compromise for and nothing to kill oneself for , once the time is ripe, it falls and once the cloud gathers it rains.

His is at 62. Very unique in itself. 62 is just a number. It stands for something though, it’s worth and appreciation isn’t just in itself but rather in that thing or person that defines it.

At 62 some are gone, confined within that small space of unending darkness and loneliness. At 62 others are still striving to climb from the shoel of self denial, living with regret how life has been very unfair.

At same 62 some celebrate life fulfillment and God’s unmerited favour. Such is life , some crow in pains, others bark in joy while some roar with boldness, confronting systems, pulling down ancient walls of political corruption and sending shivers to the nerves of powers and principalities never dared before.

That is the 62 we celebrate today 19th of July 2023. It is the 62 that will bring change and dynamic leadership soon.

It is the 62 that raised the bar and made all political players stand on their toes. It is the 62 that has given hope to the hopeless, creating structures from the social capital of the masses and telling the forlorn youths that their tommorow isn’t lost in bad and unresponsive leadership style.

It is the 62 that came, saw and still conquering. It is the 62 that opened the eyes of many blind Nigerians, shading lights on things thought impossible which are now seen to be possible.

This 62 glows in vision, radiates in competence, dazzles with integrity with a fragrance of resiliency, humility and simplicity that wheezes with sweetness.

Happy birthday His Excellency Mr. Peter Gregory Obi. Your days are beautifully laid down. Your steps ordered already on the part of godliness and the purpose of your life carved on the canvas of your destiny and nothing shall either stain it nor unthread it.

Happy birthday Sir! Many are holding their breath to hear the goodnews. They wouldn’t hold it long before they heave in jubilation.

Though the clinging of glasses may not be that pronounced today, not too long we will all have many glasses clinged for that which we long expected has become a reality and the hijacked goose that will lay the golden eggs released.

Nigeria will be 63 few months away, but this 62 will make the gory days of Nigeria 63 years a beauty to behold. Our breath is held in great expectation and surely we will heave in great joy

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

07068420002