5th Pan African Congress: Don’t Kill That “Parrot”!

It was years before. Few months ago it rolled into months. As one reads this piece , in few weeks , all roads ( land, sea, air ) lead to Abuja .

As days dawn and dusk, it will surely in few weeks to come become days before all the countries in Africa converge at Chida Event Centre Utako Abuja Nigeria from 14th to 20th August 2023 for the 5th Pan African Congress with the theme “Arise and Shine for your light has come”

Let us not because of personal satisfactions, craves for pleasures and misplaced priority kill the “Parrot” of this Congress.

An aged woman had five children who excelled in all their endeavours. To appreciate the very amazing way they were nurtured by their mother, the five of them decided to honour her in their different ways.

The first child bought her the latest lamborghini Venono. The second child built a mansion for her , furnished with everything that would guarantee comfort. The third child funded her account with large sums of money to buy anything that she likes. The fourth child gave her a return ticket to travel around the world to see major historic parts of the world. Finally the fifth child gave her a well trained Parrot that could recite all the bible verses.

Since their mother due to old age was having blurring vision, reading the bible which she so much loved could be challenging. So with this parrot all she needed to do was to mention any verse or story in the bible the parrot would recite them.

To the first child she wrote. Thanks for the lamborghini Venono . The interior is classic and lushing but I can’t drive anymore and my movement is restricted because of old age.

To the second child she wrote. I sincerely appreciate your good gesture, however, the mansion is too big for me , since I stay alone now.

To the third child she said. Thanks for the money you sent to my account. You know I hadly buy things and may not have need for it.

To the fourth child she wrote. What a way to say thanks for all that I did for you growing up. Sadly I can’t use the ticket. My strength is failing me and my eyes are becoming blurred. I wouldn’t appreciate those historic areas anymore.

To the fifth child she wrote. You are indeed my child, you knew what your aging mother needs. Thank you for the chicken you sent. I have killed it and the meat quite delicious.

Sadly the parrot was seen as a chicken, meant to be killed and relished not knowing it was meant to nourish her soul, lifting her spirit to that realm of fellowship with God daily. If she had known the immeasurable value of the “Parrot”, she wouldn’t have killed it.

There are many things you wouldn’t need. The mansion, the lamborghini Venono, the fat bank account, the return ticket round the world etc. As much as they are good in themselves, they can’t shape and help one’s spirit and soul to fellowship with God. The “Parrot” will help, please don’t kill it because of ignorance or misplaced priority.

This 5th Pan African Congress is that “Parrot” the organisers have given to us. It will be very sad and regrettably not to register for the Congress. Things are indeed hard, but the configuration of this year’s Congress’ “parrot”are life giving, power generating, grace emparting, deliverance ministering etc.. please don’t kill this “parrot”.

To ensure that this parrot isn’t killed and turned into a grilled meat, the Central Organising Committee of the event met in Abuja from 14th to 15th of July to pray , plan and ensure that there are no loose ends that would make the parrot to be killed.

If you have not registered, an extension has been made till the end of the month. Don’t Kill the “Parrot” and don’t allow anything to prevent you from listening to this “Parrot”. This may be the only opportunity to meet him, the only one in whom there is eternal life.

Don’t Kill this Parrot!!

http://ccrnigeria.org/pancongress/ng-register

Acct. Name: Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria Anglophone ( Naira acct)

Bank name: Eco Bank Plc

Acct number: 1002002749

Use the above link to register and the acct details to pay and revert to your Cordinators or Chairmen for further enquiry on accommodation and feeding.

Bro. Uche Manu KSJI,Chairman Main Organizing Committee/ National Chairman CCRN

08035768891

Bro. Mathew Otalike

Chairman publicity sub-committee

08062745342

Bro. Jarlath Uche Opara

Secretary publicity sub-committee

07068420002