Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested two siblings alongside fifty-three (53) others, for suspected involvement in internet fraud. The two siblings are Ogunbanjo Abiodun Olakunle and Ogunbanjo Omotayo Akorede.

In a statement yesterday, the commission said they were arrested on Friday at Awa-Ijebu area of Ibadan, Oyo State, following surveillance and credible intelligence worked upon by the EFCC, on their suspected internet-related fraudulent activities.

Other suspects are Arasi Taiwo Tobiloba, Oloyode Segun Ayomide, Bello Mustapha Abidemi, Osinbanjo Israel Adetola, Sulaimon Lateef Damilare, Bello Ayorinde Olamilekan, Sulaimon Olatunde Zacchaeus, Adeagbo Kolade Abiodun, Odeko Adedoye Olamide, Arasi Oluwaseun Tobiloba, Ibrahim Sulaiman Olanrewaju, Akinola Nasir Abiola, Ibrahim Nasirudeen Abiola, Ibrahim Malik Michael, Lekan Oye Olamide, Nofiu Abdulazeez Omogbolahan, Samson Ayilara Oyebode and Stephen Godwin Olawoye.

The suspects include Ogunbanjo Owolabi Ayodele, Sanni Sunday Yusuf, Balogun Damilare Adewale, Balogun Azeez Damilola, Adeniran Babatunde Akande, Owolade Shamsudeen Ayoola, Olawale Oluwaseun Warees, Toheeb Olamilekan Adeleye, Oladimeji Ayomide Michael, Olawale Sodiq Olayiwola, Wasiu Muyideen Omotayo, Onabanjo Wasiu Abolore, Otubanjo Faruq Omotolani, Kazeem Babajide Remilekun, Mustapha Adewunmi Ayoade, Ganiyu Jamiu Adufe, Fasasi Iliasi Olanrewaju and Badejo Korede Gbolahan.

The rest are Obigbesan Abdullahi Ayomide, Ademola Olamilekan Salami, Adeleke Oluwadamilare Jamiu, Sanni Taiwo Ayomide, Daniel Olori Oluwasegun, Nofiu Sodiq Rasheed, Akinlagun Oluwatomiwa Oyindamola, Balogun Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Fatai Usman Ayomide, Olaringbemi Gbenga Faith, Adebola Ayomikun Adetosoye and Sedagbande Mautin David.

Items recovered from them include eight exotic cars, phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets of different brands.

The commission said fifty-one (51) of the suspects are indicted by forensic analyses carried out on their devices.