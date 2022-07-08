The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday said it has recruited and commissioned no fewer than five hundred and ten rank and file officers into the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Corps, to boost its capacity towards securing the territory.

The recruitment is coming on the heels of heightened security challenges facing residents of FCT, its adjourning states and other parts of the country.

Speaking at a Passing Out Parade of the new personnel, held at the premises of the FCT Command in Wuse Zone 5, the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, said the newly enlisted operatives have been diligently and vigorously drilled in line with the core mandate of the Corps.

Audi, who was represented by Deputy Commandant General, in charge of critical national assets and infrastructure, Claudius Yakubu, noted that the injection of the new personnels signposts the commitment of the Corps to battle the prevailing security situation in the territory.

According to him, “If we claim that these bad elements are not in the FCT, then we are only deceiving ourselves, therefore the fact that we have these 500 plus operatives passing out today; though, it might not be enough, but we are going to be working in synergy with other security agencies to improve the security situation in the FCT.

“The Commandant General expects them to always be disciplined, carry out their responsibility without fear or favour, and be humane in all that they do, that’s why we are civil defenders.

“As civil defenders, we protect the rights and privileges of the citizens”.

On his part, the Commandant of the FCT Command, Peter Maigari expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it fit to inject the personnel into the FCT Command.

Maigari, while revealing that more operatives are still coming to join the Corps, because FCT must be secured, said the NSCDC have enough tools (modern technology inclusive) that will help combat crimes.

He said, “There is no gainsaying, everybody is aware of the situation that we have found ourselves in the nation; and our Commandant General has been making bold statement that the situation is not a normal conflict known to us, hence the need for us to have more hands, in order to tackle the insecurity.

“FCT is bounded with so many states, and some of these miscreants are coming from all over, and they needed to be checkmated.

“I want to let the FCT residents know that they should sleep with their two eyes closed as the FCT Command, in collaboration with other sister agencies will work assiduously to make sure that the FCT is safe for all citizens and visitors alike”.