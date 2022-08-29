African Industries Group is planning to invest over $500m into the state economy, which will help the governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s investment drive and economic development objectives in Ogun State.

The group’s chairman, Mr. Raj Gupta, said this over the weekend in a conversation with reporters that took place shortly after he met with the governor at the governor’s Oke Mosan Office in Abeokuta.

He claimed that the corporation, which primarily deals in steel and aluminum, is eager to expand its operations in the region.

Gupta stated that he was satisfied with the degree of infrastructure development being pursued by the current administration in Ogun and that the company currently employs more than 5,000 people.

“The state has a wide variety of sectors, and we are here to evaluate how we might increase our investment. We have 5,000 employees working for us in the state, and our collective investment in Ogun State is far higher than $500 million.

Since our company deals with steel and aluminum, he stated, “I have to admit I was extremely impressed thus far with what we have observed as progress achieved by the present administration.”