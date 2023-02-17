Kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, is a subtropical tree native to Southeast Asia that belongs to the Rubiaceae family. Studies are continuing to uncover how this botanical species works, but it is already clear that this plant has potential as an alternative supplement due to its ability to produce calming and energizing effects depending on the dose taken.

Quality control is significant when planning to buy or consume any compound-infused product. As far as red Kratom is concerned, it is a plant-based product not regulated by FDA norms and regulations. Therefore understanding quality standards that can help a person choose the right product is very important. Below are five quality control standards a person must go through before buying high-quality red Kratom products, including red kratom extract.

Understanding Red Kratom And Red Kratom Extracts

Red Kratom is a variety of plant-based compounds extracted from Kratom tree leaves. These leaves, or cut, are exposed to the sun and crushed into fine powder to create a high-quality compound-rich powder. Due to exposure to the sun, the maturity of the leaves, and various other environmental and climatic factors, the veins of the leaves that contain rich alkaloids change their color and give the compound a reddish hue. Therefore, Red Kratom can be understood as a red compound with a unique alkaloid profile. On the other hand, they are also produced by exposing the plant material octane from the tree to specific purification and extraction processes. The result of such processes is that the manufacturers end up with 95% pure concentrate of the compound, free from plant matter and other impurities.

5 Quality Control Standards To Check Before Buying Red Kratom Extract

Red Kratom extracts are high-quality red Kratom concentrated by exposing the plant material extracted from Kratom trees to multiple purification and extraction processes. It is a qualitative concentration. Therefore, when a person invests in and uses red Kratom extracts, they should be of the best quality and meet the standards necessary to make them safe for human consumption. Mentioned below are five quality control standards to check before buying and consuming these extracts.

Check The Credibility And Authenticity Of The Seller

The first thing a person can do to check whether the extract they buy is of standard quality is to buy it from credible manufacturers with a long history of selling premium products. All leading manufacturers who are experts in selling high-quality products have set up high manufacturing and production standards. These are often mentioned on their website and are strictly followed while manufacturing products. Therefore to ensure compliance with quality standards, a person must buy products from credible and authentic manufacturers.

Check For Affiliations, If Any

As mentioned above, red Kratom is a plant-based product, and the FDA does not regulate its usage, production, and other relevant aspects. This means these products do not undergo testing or regulation according to FDA compliance. Therefore to establish quality standards and promote the highest industrial practices, many voluntary associations have set up standards and protocols for testing, manufacturing, and selling premium products, including red Kratom extracts. One such institution is the American Kratom Association. The association has come up with standards that each manufacturer has to meet, and the products are tested against the same. The association affiliates the vendors whose products meet their quality standards, and their list is available on their website. Therefore, checking whether a vendor is affiliated with such groups and associations is also a way to perform quality checks and ensure compliance with quality standards regarding Kratom extracts.

Check The Label For Contents

Another straightforward way yet to check for quality control standards is by going through the content label of the product you have purchased or are planning to buy. The content label offers excellent insights into the product’s ingredients, concentration, and other vital information. This information can help a person understand whether the product they buy contains appropriate and approved ingredients. If a person finds any ingredient prohibited for human use on the content label, they must not use such products as they may not be safe. Therefore, checking the label for ingredients helps a person ensure that quality control standards are met when the specific red Kratom extract is produced.

Check Third-Party Lab Reports

Another way a person can ensure quality standards have been complied with when buying red Kratom extracts is by checking for lab reports. It is crucial to highlight that all leading manufacturers selling red Kratom products offer their users independent and third-party lab reports highlighting the quality of their products. Since these reports are lab tested, it’s a sign of transparent business and an accurate picture of what is inside the product. Therefore checking lab reports of a particular product offered by a manufacturer can also act as an excellent quality standard that all manufacturers should comply with and all potential users must check for.

Check Independent Online Reviews:

Often, these reports, content labels, and other places of getting vital information about a manufacturer may need to offer a clearer picture of what they’re offering and whether or not quality standards are being met. In this regard, reviews of customers and independent platforms can help a person understand whether quality control standards used by the manufacturers are up to the mark when buying red Kratom extracts. Many independent platforms allow customers to post reviews on brands and products highlighting their features. These reviews can also help a person appreciate the quality of products offered by vendors and things to keep in mind when discussing quality control standards.

Final Thoughts

Since FDA norms and regulations do not control red strain kratom extracts and other products, users must know and understand five necessary quality control standards to check before buying these extracts. However, it is vital that no matter how good the product is, it must only be consumed in the prescribed amount, and a person must not use it indiscriminately.

