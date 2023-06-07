5 Nigerian Celebrities not afraid to Try the growing Crotchet Trend

Whether it´s for the beach, a girls’ hangout, a party, or even a wedding! these Nigerian celebrities have proven that wool crotchets trend can be rocked impressively just as any other piece of clothing.

Below is the list of Nigerian celebrities who rocked the crotchet Trend apparel beautifully.

Susan Pwajok

20-year-old Susan Pwajok is no stranger to the big screens, especially since she started acting as early as age three. Best known for her role as Blessing in Africa Magic’s ‘The Johnsons’, Pwajok is emerging into more mature waters as she stars as Nanya in MTV Shuga’s latest

The former The Johnson´s actress looks great in a purple beach wear that complements the sky across the horizon.

Tolani Baj

The former BB Naija star color blocks with a red crotchet crop sweater.

Bimbo Ademoye

Apparently, the Brotherhood and Sugar Rush star Bimbo Ademoye seems to have a thing for crotchets and wooden decks.

Ope Adedeji

The Nigerian writer made headlines in fashion news for rocking a white crotchet dress for her big day with Tobi Allen in 2022.

Typically made by hand using a crochet hook and yarn, the intricate patterns and delicate stitches created by skilled artisans make any fashion piece a work of art. The craftsmanship and attention to detail adds a sense of beauty and uniqueness to crochet wear.

These characteristics undeniably has captivated fashion enthusiasts with its unique blend of nostalgia and modernity. The handcrafted technique, once associated with delicate doilies, has now taken center stage in clothing and accessories, adding an element of bohemian charm to any ensemble, offering a refreshing departure from mass-produced fashion, and celebrating the artistry and individuality of every person. With its versatility and timeless appeal, the crochet wear trend continues to inspire creativity and embrace the beauty of artisanal craftsmanship in the world of fashion and style.

