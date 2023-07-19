5 healthy habits that will change your life

Five healthy habits that will change your life

“First forget inspiration. Habit is more dependable. Habit will sustain you, whether you are inspired or not.” – Octavia Butler

Our habits are what define us, hence, they either enhance or weaken the quality of our lives. Here are five healthy habits that can positively impact your life:

1. Walking

A study from American Cancer Society researchers found that time spent sitting was independently associated with total mortality, regardless of physical activity level. They concluded that public health messages should promote physical activity and reduce time spent sitting.

In modern times, where most of our time is spent sitting at our desks at the office or in our cars during traffic, walking can enhance our life and health significantly. Research has shown that walking can help you lose weight, lower your blood pressure, improve your cholesterol levels, and reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer.

Apart from the numerous does to your body, it also enhances your mind by boosting your creativity, whilst helping you relax amidst stress or a storm. Developing the habit of walking at least 30 minutes a day will change your life for the better.

2. Rising up early

While this isn’t a habit that you should force on yourself, it is one that you can gradually let your body adapt to. A study carried out by Biologist Christoph Randler found that early rising and success might be linked. Rising up early gives you time to meditate, pray, exercise, and prepare for the day. Rather than rushing into your day, rising up early may keep you in a better frame of mind.

However, if you must rise up early, it is expedient that you go to bed early. This is because good sleep is necessary for your overall well-being.

3. Planning

The habit of planning is one that goes a long way in enhancing one’s life. When we plan, this allows us to be more in control of things. It reduces your chances of being stressed or overwhelmed and boosts your creativity. By highlighting your to-do lists and the steps to achieve them, you help your mind to be more productive. Planning also allows you to save time and energy. However, it is important that we plan with an open mind that things may not go as pla

4. Reading

Whether it is the newspaper, a dictionary, a novel, or the Bible, reading has the capability of changing your life forever. As men we can never know, that’s what makes reading important. Reading broadens your horizon and sometimes serves as a good distraction from the storms of life. Reading has the ability to motivate and impact you whether positively or negatively. That is why it is important that you read only what will edify you or help you grow in line with your career, passion, or lifestyle.

5. Drinking Water

We have often heard the advice “drink at least 8 cups of water daily” nonetheless, this counsel cannot be overemphasized. Drinking water frequently will help regulate your body temperature, especially on hot days, and aid blood circulation. It also aids digestion, helps flush toxins and waste products from the body, and promotes healthy skin. We need water not just for satisfying our thirst but keeping us alert and healthy. Therefore, forming this habit is a necessity.

These are only a few habits that can change your life. In addition to this, it is important that we form the habit of always staying positive, making the right confessions, smiling, and being grateful. Life is to be enjoyed and not endured. Therefore, take your life seriously.