473 fresh cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria

Stanley Ugagbe | August 8, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has disclosed that the nation has recorded 473 new cases of Corona virus.
According to the data released by the agency, Lagos, the epicenter of the virus had the highest figures with 323 cases.
Others are: Rivers-41, FCT-20, Ekiti-12, Osun-9, Oyo-9, Ogun-6, Bayelsa-3, Anambra-1, Edo-1, Nasarawa-1, Plateau-1.
The total number of confirmed cases in the nation are 177,615 while
165,472 have been discharged. 2,185 deaths have been recorded so far.
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
