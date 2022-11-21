The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested a 45-year-old man, Segun Omotosho Ebenezer for beating his 42-year-old wife, Omotosho Bukola to death.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said the arrest of Ebenezer followed a complaint lodged at Kemta divisional headquarters by the elder sister of the deceased, who reported that the deceased was beaten and seriously injured by her husband over a minor disagreement.

According to him, the deceased was subsequently rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta, by the suspect for medical attention, but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unknown to the husband, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family member, informing them that her husband has used a padlock to hit her on the head while beating her, and that if she died, they should be aware that it was her husband that killed her,” Oyeyemi said in the statement.

“As soon as the voice note was played to his hearing, the husband took to his heels having realised that his evil deed had been exposed.

“Upon the report and the recording evidence, the DPO Kemta division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, detailed his detectives to go after the killer husband and fish him out from wherever he might be.

“He was subsequently traced to Akinseku village Abeokuta where he has been hibernating and was promptly apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that their incessant quarrel was because the deceased built a private school in the name of herself and the husband, but the husband who is a carpenter had wanted to take control of the school which the deceased wife who was an NCE graduate refused.

“This is the reason why the suspect has been beating the deceased, until the fateful day when he used an iron padlock to hit her on the head, which eventually led to her untimely death.”

The police image maker further said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre S. Bankole, has directed the suspect be transferred to the Homicide section of the State criminal investigation departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.