44 Year Old blind Nigerian Man Develops a Smart Phone, Open to Partnership

A visually impaired Nigerian man identified as John Msughter who hails from Benue state has designed and developed a smartphone called Chelsea Mobile Mate 40 Pro. The 44-year old man, despite not having any university degree, though holding two international certifications in programming and java programming at MIT Lagos state before going blind, revealed that it is all about his imagination as he had always wanted to contribute hugely to solving problems in the society.

Mr. John expressed that he drew his inspiration from Nnamdi Ezeigbo who is one of the brains behind the fast-selling smartphone, Tecno.

A journalist named Ukah who showcased the work of Mr. John on Facebook announced that the software engineer is seeking partnership to mass produce his phone. He furthered explained that the partnership would be of two folds. The first is for business-minded individuals to support large scale manufacturing of the mobile phone while the other is for competent hands, in terms of technical ‘’know-how’’ to be part of the project.

Ukah revealed that seven units of the device have already be sold on pan African technology company Jumia, with more units being requested. However, with a capital of N250m, Mr. John and his partners will be able to manufacture 5,000 units of the sought-after phone, he said.

Interestingly, the Chelsea Mobile Mate 40 Pro is not the first designed and developed phone of Mr. John. According to Legit.ng Mr. John revealed he had back in 2019 produced his first phone called Chelsea Mobile K7. He also shared that the Chelsea Mobile which was produced in December 2021, is a dual SIM device. With features of 2GB RAM, 16GB memory, and 3000 mAh.