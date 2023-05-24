40 Years Union: Oyedepo Shares Secret

The Wife of Living Faith Church founder, Faith Oyedepo, has taken to Twitter to celebrate their 40 years Union with the General overseer of the Church.

The 40 years union is blessed with four Children (David Jr, Isaac, Love and Joyce). The first son, David Jr, is also a pastor who could be an heir apparent to his father’s ministry.

Faith shared a beautiful picture of herself and her husband with this write-up added.

“40 years and counting. I definitely recommend a Christ-centered marriage!”

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

