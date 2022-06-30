4 Chinese Nationals, Others Abducted As Bandits Attack Mining Site- Niger State Govt Confirms

Niger State Government on Thursday confirmed that armed bandits/terrorists invaded a mining site located at Ajata Aboki village via Erena Ward of Shiroro council area of the state.

The Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar who confirmed this to newsmen today, said following the distress call received by the government, a joint security team were mobilized to the scene.

According to him, the joint security team consequently engaged the terrorists and there were yet-to-be determined number of casualties from both sides.

“However, a yet to be ascertained number of workers in the mining site including two Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.

“Security forces mobilized reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralized and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel that sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment,” it said.

While commiserating with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel, the state government assured that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

The Commissioner said; “The state government acknowledges all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities in the State towards taming the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state.

“Hence, security personnel are enjoined not to be discouraged in discharging their sacred duties of protecting citizens against all forms of threats as government will continue to be steadfast in providing them with the needed support in all ramifications.

“His Excellency, Abubakar Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State, has therefore directed that the security agencies should go all out to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims and make sure that none of the terrorists escape.”