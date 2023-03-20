A 38-year-old man, Offiong Edet, has been arraigned before the Ogba Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Ikeja area of Lagos State for allegedly stealing two tricycles worth N2.4m in the Agege area of the state.

The tricycles are said to belong to a man, Jepter Chukwuma.

Offiong who was arraigned before Magistrate O.A Ogunjobi, , is facing two-count charge bordering on theft preferred against him by the police.

The police prosecutor, Lasaki Ridwan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in the Agege area of Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under Sections 287 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge sheet read, “That you Offiong Edet on November 28, 2022, and on February 2, 2023, at No. 117 Old Abeokuta Motor Road Agege, Lagos in the Ikeja Magisterial District did steal two tricycles with registration Numbers AKD 463 QL valued at N1.8m and LND 477 QK valued at N600, 000, all total valued at N2.4m, property of one Jepter Chukwuma ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

Magistrate Ogunjobi granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till April 19 for mention.