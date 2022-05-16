38 Year-Old Anambra Economist, Nwafor Joins Presidential Race Under NRM, Unveils 4-Point Agenda

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, a 38 year-old Anambra economist, Hon. Onyeka Young Nwafor has declared to vie for the 2023 presidency under the platform of the National Rescue Movement, NRM.

Nwafor, who made his declaration over the weekend at the Golden Mars Hotel, Awka, Anambra State, said his administration would focus mainly on four key areas – Education, Security, Health and Electricity Power supply.

According to him, the poor performance of subsequent administrations in these areas, have made Nigeria a shame of a nation.

He stressed that by applying a large sum of the nation budget to revamp the education system, providing a well-equipped health system, ensuring the safety of life and properties, ensuring steady electrical power supply.

According to him, if these problem are fixed, it will magically eliminate the myriads of problems facing the country, and place Nigeria on a global limelight.

“The funding my government will provide for education will be channeled to the welfare of the staff.

“The high cost of production which is as a result of epileptic power supply has forced hardship on Nigerians.

“Again, the quality of health my government will provide if enthroned, will reduce cases of infant and maternal deaths and avail Nigerians, affordable healthcare that is comparable with world standards.

“The issues driving insecurity across parts of the country will be looked into and urgent steps taken in line with best practices globally, to eliminate crime and criminalities as well as terrorism in all parts of Nigeria.

“I will tackle the challenge of insecurity in Nigeria through intelligence gathering across the 774 local council areas, and by providing adequate training for the security agencies and improving their welfare package,” Nwafor promised.

The presidential hopeful observed that the current system cannot move the country forward, pointing out that over the years, Nigerian leaders have made many intelligent youths lose hope, due to their failure to stand by their electioneering campaign promises.

The NRM presidential aspirant, Nwafor, promised to return confidence in governance by providing quality leadership that will encourage the participation of citizens in the task of nation building.

Nwafor said if elected as president, he would use his vast knowledge to tackle the issue of unemployment, pulling over 25 million Nigerian youths out of poverty.

“Nigeria’s past and present leaders had failed to properly harness the vast number of highly skilled and talented youths for the proper growth of the country.

“The devastating effects of this anomaly are undeniably manifested in our fast weakening economy, poor education system, prevailing security breaches, unreliable and porous banking system, decline in commercial prospects, inefficient tax administration, ethno-religious crisis, decline in foreign direct investment and skyrocketing unemployment rate,” he regretted.

Nwafor said he is ready to solve Nigeria’s problems, calling on the electorates to vote for credible candidate.

“Time has come for the electorate across the nation to drop their religious, tribal, ethnic and ideological sentiments and pull our electoral weights together towards making Nigeria a better place for both the rich and the poor” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...