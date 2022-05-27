37 Arrested for Alleged Internet Fraud in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested Thirty Seven (37) suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.

According to the commission, the suspects were arrested on Thursday at Thinker’s Corner, Obosi Street and Owerri Street, Enugu, following intelligence reports on their alleged involvement in cybercrimes and related activities.

They include Chima Eze Nelson, Prince Obinna Ambrose, Collins Chinagolum Edu, Chukwuebuka Ezenwagu Sunday, Ebuka Kingsley Emmanuel, Tochukwu Ozor Emmanuel, Chimaobi Franklyn Kenneth, Precious Ejeore Gift, Nicholas Onyebuilo Chinagorom, Daniel Okeke Okechukwu, Bright Ugochukwu, Chidora Hillary Iyida, Mbanusa Newton Izuchukwu, Chimezie Oforji Theophilus, Okechukwu Chiagozie Chukwuebuka, Maduka Somtoo Kingsley, Charles Obaji Imoke, Obiora Emmanuel, Chinwuko Emmanuel Chiadikaobi, Chibuike Nnaji JohnPaul, Emeka Iyi Eric, Urama Tobias Ekene, Ozor Kenneth Chigozie, Benneth Kamah and Eze Ubaka Emmanuel.

Others are: Nweke Kenechukwu, Evans Ani Uchechukwu, Onele Christian Sunday, Obinna Uzoigwe Henry, Uchechukwu Davis, Tony Kasiemobi Ugwu, Ogundele Olabanji, Kelvin Ugwu Izunna, Valentine Ugwuodo Arinze, Ugwuode Donald Nnamdi and Chigozie Chukwu John.

Items recovered from them are mobiles phones, laptops, a Mercedes Benz with registration number ABJ-201-GL, one Lexus 330 with registration number JRV-238-AE, one Lexus ES350 with registration number ENU-269-GY, one Toyota Corolla with registration number ENU-381-HU, one Toyota Camry with registration number KTU-720-HL, one Toyota Rav4 with registration number ABJ-776-LP and a Mercedes Benz E350