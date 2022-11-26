Men of Ogun state Police Command on Friday 25th of November 2022, arrested a 36-year- old Gay, Sikiru Ajibola for raping a 5-year-old boy to death in the Ogijo area of Ogun state.

Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the CDA Chairman of Olorunwa Arogbeja Ogijo, who reported that one of the community members informed him that, the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 years old boy, consequence upon which the innocent boy died in the process.

According to him, upon receipt of the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Enatufe Omoh, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The statement reads briefly, “On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed being a homosexual and that while he was having sex with the deceased boy, the boy gave up the ghost.

“He confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he hurriedly buried the boy.

“He has also taken the police to where the deceased was buried.”

The police image maker further said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation department for further investigation and diligent