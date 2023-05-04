The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the final forfeiture of 324 properties recovered for the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja gave the order of final forfeiture while ruling on a motion by the EFCC, seeking the final forfeiture of the properties which are “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities of Kano State Pension Fund Trustees”.

The properties comprise of 168 homes situated at Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam Bandirawo City, Kano; 122 houses at Sheikh Nasiru Kabara (Amana City), Kano and 38 houses at Sheikh Khalifa Ishaq Rabiu City, Kano.

The 168 houses at Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam Bandirawo City are made up of 55 Units of 2-bedroom semi-detached houses; 51 Units of 3-bedroom houses; 7 Units of 3-bedroom converted; 17 Units of 3-bedroom Carport; 3 Units of 4-bedroom Duplex; 9 Units of 5-bedroom Duplex and 22 Units of 3-bedroom Green-roof.

The 122 houses at Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, Kano include 14 Units of 2-bedroom semi-detached houses; 62 Units of 2-bedroom semi-detached houses; 4 Units of 3-bedroom converted; 13 Units of 3-bedroom converted; 3 Units of 3-bedroom detached houses; 11 Units of 3-bedroom detached houses, 3 Units of 3-bedroom carport, 5 Units of 3-bedroom carport 2 Units of 3-bedroom Green roof; 3 Units of 4-bedroom carport and 2 Units of 4-bedroom Pergola.

The 38 houses at Sheikh Khalifa Ishaq Rabiu City, Kano include 19 Units of 3-bedroom bungalow; 5 Units of 3 Green roof; 6 Units of 4-bedroom Duplex, 2 Units of 4-bedroom BQ, I Unit of 4-bedroom Duplex and 5 Units of 5-bedroom Duplex.