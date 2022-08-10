Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC on Tuesday, arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters from their hide out at Meniru Agbani Road and Diamond Estate, Enugu State. .

The suspects are: Daniel Chukwuemeka, Okechukwu Chisom, John Chizoba, Benard Uguochukwu, Nwobodo Christian, Nwiba Chukwuemeka, Eze Ani Ifechukwu, Chikwe James, Emmanuel Chukwuebuka, Ezugwu Chidera, Friday Daniel, Destiny Ekene, Prosper Nnachetam, Justice Chinedu and Bright Chimezie.

Others include Ezugu Nkejika, Echi Ikechukwu, Udeh Emeka, Charles Kosisochukwu, Ojinaka Smith, Ekene Chukwuebuka, Efe Samuel, Goodness Ifeanyi, Victory Anointing, Uche Egbo, Onuigbo Kingsley, Okakpu Chukwuemeka, Nnamdi Odo, Mbah Emmanuel, Collins Nweke and Jason Obi.

The commission said their arrest was facilitated by actionable intelligence on their cybercrime activities.

Items recovered from them include a Mercedes Benz C4000, one Toyota Corolla 2005 model, a Toyota Camry, several mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, the commission said.