Thirty years old, Will Still currently holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak (18) more than any other manager in the top 5 European Leagues. Since losing to Monaco in September last year, Will Still and Reims have maintained 18 unbeaten streaks in the French Ligue1. Reims defeated AC Ajaccio on Sunday to keep a run of 8 wins and 10 draws in their last 18 games.

Reims is currently sited in the 8th position of the French Ligue 1 table after 26 league games this season. Will Still Reims is just 9 points off the UEFA Champions qualification spot and could pull a historical ending with this resilience performance.

William Still, 30, began his coaching career at the age of 24 with a Belgium outfit Lierse as an assistant manager in 2017 where he eventually left after they were declared bankrupt to another Belgian club Beerschots. The owner of the club decided to replace Williams with a more experienced manager.

He joined Reims as an assistant manager to Oscar Garcia, who was sacked following his poor run. Will took over as a caretaker and was confirmed after displaying his prowess of 5 games unbeaten streak.

There was no evidence about Still playing football at a professional level but having played at a lower level.

Last month, it was revealed that Still doesn’t hold the essential coaching credential to be a Ligue 1 manager with Reims, which has resulted in Reims paying a €25,000 fine for every match Still is in charge until he earns his UEFA Pro Licence.

Still revealed that he began his coaching experience in Computer games, where he beats PSG, and that he has almost accomplished it in real life when he held PSG to a draw last month.

He has also been able to bring out the best from Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun who rubs shoulders with Kylian Mbappé, Ben Yedder, and Jonathan David on the top scorer chart this season.

