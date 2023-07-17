3 Rescued, 2 Arrested As Security Operatives Burst Insurgents’ Den in Anambra

Police operatives from the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu Squad have rescued three abducted persons at a camp in Umuohi-Okija in Ihiala Council Area of Anambra State, where they were held captive.

The persons, chained to building pillars by the criminals, were rescued at the compound of one Onyeka Aduba alias Totoritor, by the operatives, who acted on credible intelligence.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this on Sunday in a statement, said the citizens were rescued over the weekend.

He also said two suspects, namely, Okika Chukwujekwu, male aged 31years and Sylvester Okorie Ikwuanusi, male aged 55years were arrested for interrogation.

He said; “The feat followed the confession made by the notorious gang leader, popularly known as ‘Totoritor’ who was arrested earlier and had been in police custody.

“He was identified on 6/7/2023 by a victim with gunshot injury before he was arrested.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the rescued citizens have been kept incommunicado and chained to pillars in the above-mentioned Compound for weeks before their rescue.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang.“

Ikenga said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has urged the people of Anambra State to disregard propaganda by outlawed groups and continue to partner with the Police and other security agencies in the State to restore peace to Anambra State.

“Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious persons and unusual movement they may observe to the nearest Police Station or through the Command Emergency number 112 or call 07039194332 for prompt response.

“The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively,” he revealed.