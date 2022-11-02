Three persons have been arrested in Anambra State by operatives of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) working in collaboration with vigilante operatives for raping a 13 year-old girl.

Media aide to the Anambra Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu who disclosed the arrest, said the culprits have been handed over to the police, and would be charged to court soon.

Ikeanyionwu said; “According to the victim, the suspects were co-tenants with them but took her to Nkisi river to rape her after they had an altercation with her father.

“The victim while narrating her experience to the commissioner said she was first slapped by the boys, then dragged to Nkisi before she was ordered to remove her clothes as the suspects took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TNC correspondent gathered that the victim hails from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, while the culprits names were given as Sunday, Emelie, Chiedu and Nwa awọ.

It was gathered that while only three suspects were arrested, the fourth, Nwa awọ allegedly escaped when security operatives invaded the neighborhood at Nkpor, near Onitsha to arrest them.

Commenting on the development, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo lauded the victim for her courage in speaking up after the incident and assured her that she will ensure she gets justice.

The Commissioner went further to register her displeasure over the increasing rate of rape incidents in the state and warned that the Professor Chukwuma Soludo led administration will not condone such.

Hon. Obinabo also appreciated officials of the NAPTIP, the Nigeria Police Force and Anambra Vigilante Group for their efforts in ensuring that these suspects are apprehended.

“This is a fight we will sustain to ensure that the future of our girls is protected.

“It is a serious crime now in Anambra to rape someone and the family court we have established will ensure that suspects are prosecuted and if found guilty, be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Anambra government under Governor Soludo is backing us on this initiative and the wife of the governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo has also given her unflinching support to this cause,” Obinabo revealed.

When they were interrogated, two of the suspects confessed to the said crime and pleaded that they be forgiven while one said he was only present when the incident happened but contrary to his claims, the victim insisted that he was the second person to have carnal knowledge of her.

The suspects also noted that they decided to rape the girl due to the disagreement they had with her father.

The suspects who have been handed over to the Police State CID Awka, would be arraigned in court for prosecution.