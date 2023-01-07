Luck shone for three indigent Anambra children with innovative crafts on Sunday when the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo awarded them educational scholarship for exhibiting outstanding skills.

The lucky children include Arinze Chidindu, 16, an SS2 student from Ikenga community in Aguata LGA, who built a local power-generating set and designed a bungalow, alongside his sister, Chidumebi aged 10, a primary four pupil, who helps him carry the works about.

Also, was Ezeofor Sochima, a primary 5 pupil aged 9, from Igboukwu, who also constructed a toy car.

The scholarship for the SS2 boy was to university level, same with the sister, while the Primary 5 pupil who want to proceed to seminary school after his secondary school education, was also approved.

The governor was on a visit to Boys Secondary School Igboukwu, when he saw the children carrying their wares and making efforts to see him.

When he spotted the security details chasing them away, the governor personally called the children and demanded an exhibition of their crafts.

After he was impressed by the children and their works, Mr Governor gave them cash prizes and announced the scholarships, directing that their particulars be immediately collected for follow-up.

Announcing the scholarships, the Governor said he will personally follow their progress to ensure their skills are well developed.

“I was driving past when I saw these children and I felt we need to encourage them.

“I want to personally see to their development and I will ensure that they get quality education up to the level they want,” THE GOVERNOR SAID.

Soludo said what the children exhibited represents what his government is trying to encourage in the schools, an education system that inculcates life-sustaining skills and innovation in pupils and students.

“Such innovation is at the foundation of what my administration is trying to promote.

“The children signify that the emphasis is not only on what you know but what you can do. These kids have demonstrated it.

“When some people call me sometimes, I keep asking them what problem they intend to solve for Ndị Anambra.

“The principles combined to produce these items, is the very essence of our gathering,” he said.