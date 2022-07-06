The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a 27 years old suspect and indigene of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nwamannah Chuks Ifeanyi, for alleged ATM card fraud.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission said he was picked up on June 29, 2022, at the Fruits Market, Wuse Zone II, Abuja, following an intelligence report.

“At the point of arrest, 41 ATM cards of different banks, bearing various names, were found in his possession.

“Other items recovered from him are a Toyota Venza car with Registration Number KUJ -300 MK, one PoS Machine, two Apple Laptop computers, six iPhones, one Nokia torchlight, one Apple wrist watch and one Driver’s license.

“The Benue State University graduate of Political Science and agent to a soccer betting company, claims he uses the ATM cards for Chargeback.

“Chargeback is the fraudulent act of using an ATM card to withdraw money and afterwards call the bank to dispute the transaction and ask for a reversal”.

According to the commission, the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.