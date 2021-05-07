314 views | Francis Azuka | May 6, 2021
The government of Mali has disclosed that a 25-year-old woman has allegedly given birth to nine healthy babies.
The South African reports that Mali flew Halima Cisse to Morocco where she gave birth on Tuesday, 4 May so that she would receive better health care.
The paper, however, said the Moroccan government, is yet to confirm if she successfully carried all nine children to term.
Recall that AFP had earlier reported that the Malian government flew the pregnant Cisse – who is from the north of the West African country – to Morocco on 30 March, to ensure she received better care. Initially, it was believed that Cisse was expecting seven babies.
Local reports had it that doctors were concerned about Cisse’s health and her babies’ chances of survival.
This is because women rarely successfully give birth to septuplets, therefore, birthing healthy nonuplets would be an even rarer occurrence.
A statement issued by Malian government said Cisse had birthed five girls and four boys via Caesarean section. “The mother and babies are doing well so far,” said Health Minister Fanta Siby to AFP.
Fanta added that the Malian doctor who accompanied Cisse to Morocco kept her abreast of developments and that the mother and chidren are expected to return home in several weeks’ time.
“[T]he medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy,” said Siby, congratulating the medical workers that helped Cisse give birth.
But, reports had it that Rachid Koudhari, the Moroccan health ministry spokesperson, however, said no multiple births have taken place in the country’s hospitals as far as he knows.
