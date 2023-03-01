In reaction to the latest controversy regarding 25% electoral requirement in FCT, an eminent professor of law, Itse Sagay (SAN), on Tuesday said a presidential candidate does not necessarily need to secure 25 per cent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared the winner.

He opined that in as much as the candidate meets the threshold of 25 per cent in 25 states, he is fit to be declared the winner even if Abuja is not inclusive.

In his opinion, the ongoing debate about the 25% vote requirements in FCT is needless.

He added: “The constitutional provision does not mean that a candidate that does not score 25 per cent in Abuja cannot be declared the winner.”

“As long as you score in one-quarter of the votes in at least 25 states, and for these purposes, FCT is treated as a state, you can be declared a winner.”

