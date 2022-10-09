Awka

About 25 persons are unaccounted for following a boat mishap in the flooded parts of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The ill-fated boat with about 85 persons on board, reportedly capsized at Umunnankwo community.

Eye witnesses said the boat, which took off from Onukwu bridge, was heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba before it capsized.

“So far, unofficial reports indicate that between 20-30 persons are yet to be accounted for,” the witness who spoke in confidence said.

Transition Committee Chairman, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Hon. Pascal Aniegbuna revealed that some of the passengers in the boat were rescued while several others lost their lives.

Reacting, former House of Representatives member, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene expressed shock and deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

Ogene, who is the Labour Party House of Representatives candidate for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, in a statement on Saturday said, “Ogbaru is devastated and in shock over the horrendous boat accident that took the precious lives of some of its sons and daughters.

“This sad news of this terrible boat accident is numbing and painful to me as a person and must be very devastating, especially to the immediate families of the victims. This is a collective loss for Ogbaru as a whole and we are united in sorrow.

“My condolences go to the affected families and also Ogbahu people and communities, who have in recent times found themselves in the jaws of severe flood disaster that has practically submerged all our communities and displaced thousands of people.”

Ogene had earlier made an appeal to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the rescue of the people of the community over the flood disaster in the area.

According to him, houses, farms and other businesses in Ogbaru have been swallowed by the horrendous flood, leaving many people in dire agony, sorrow, tears and hopelessness.

He listed some of the affected communities as Ogwu Ikpele, Akili Ogidi, Obeagwe, Ossomala, Ogwuaniocha, Umunankwo, Ogbakuba, Ochuche, Umuzu, Akili Ozizor, Atani, Ohita and Odekpe.

“Other areas devastated by the ravaging flood include Amiyi, Iyiowa, Ogbeukwu, Okoti and parts of Okpoko,” he added.

Speaking after a visit to the area, the ex-lawmaker said, “It is pathetic. It is a terrible sight in Ogbaru as a result of the flood disaster.

“The human and environmental conditions here are absolutely pathetic and requires urgent action from government in order to alleviate the sufferings of the despondent victims, most of whom have lost all their belongings to the flood disaster.

“These flood victims that cut across several communities, urgently need relief materials and other assistance from government and its agencies, such as NEMA and SEMA.

“I therefore call on these agencies to rise up to its responsibility and bring urgent succour to the people of Ogbaru, who are currently besieged by flooding, so as to avert the outbreak of health challenges associated with such incident.

“Most of them urgently need food, clothing materials, beddings, medical supplies and shelter.

“I also call on the Anambra State Government to liaise with the Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. Paschal Aniegbuna and President Generals of Ogbaru communities to coordinate relief efforts to ensure that there are prudently and transparently distributed in the best interest of the victims.

“Please, NEMA, SEMA and state government, should consider this as a serious and desperate SOS message and treat it with the urgency, humaneness and responsibility that it requires.

“Sadly, besides the setting up of four Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and a Flood Committee and provision of 100 foams, no material assistance has come the way of the people, before yesterday’s disaster,” he posited.