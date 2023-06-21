25 African Startups Will Earn $4 Million From Google

The 25 African Startups chosen for this year’s $4 million Black Founders Fund have been unveiled by Google for firms (GfS).

The Black Founders Fund, currently in its third year, seeks to address systematic racial inequalities in venture capital (VC) investment by offering grants and mentoring to early-stage, high-growth Black-led companies throughout Europe and Africa. These grants are made without regard to ownership stake.

25 African firms that represent the varied entrepreneurial spirit found throughout the African continent are among the 40 startups from Europe and Africa that were chosen for the cohort. 72% of the startups in the group are led or co-founded by women, underscoring the influence that women have on Africa’s entrepreneurial environment.

The cash will give the companies the money they need to expand into new areas and take their enterprises to the next level, boosting business prospects and employment development.

The success of businesses and the African startup ecosystem as a whole depends on early-stage investment. In order for Africa to lead the world in technology, this is essential. Startups in Africa will require funding to maintain their growth and create novel solutions for the continent in light of the large decline in African tech investment in 2023.

These entrepreneurs are utilizing the power of technology to solve some of Africa’s most pressing problems, from affordable healthcare to effective logistics to cutting-edge finance solutions. By offering comprehensive services and insurance through its digital platform, HealthDart is improving healthcare.

With a group-buying platform that promotes cost-saving and community involvement, Tushop is rethinking retail in Kenya. Herconomy, which aims to become Africa’s first women-focused bank, is pioneering the fintech industry.

Each chosen business will get a non-dilutive financial reward of up to $150,000, up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, support for advertising, one-on-one coaching from industry professionals, and priceless contacts inside the Google network.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Google’s head of the startup ecosystem in Africa, said: “Startups play a major role in advancing Africa’s digital transformation. We look forward to working with this group of innovative founders who are using technology to solve some of the most pressing challenges in Africa. The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund is committed to addressing the stark inequality in VC funding by providing Black founders with the resources and support they need to succeed”

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, the creator of Herconomy, was chosen for the 2023 Fund remarks: “At Herconomy, we are on a mission to reimagine the financial landscape for women in Africa. Being chosen for the prestigious 2023 Black Founders Fund will fuel our revolutionary vision and accelerate our progress. With the funding and support provided by the program, we will expedite the development of our innovative solutions, enhance support for our valued customers, and expand our presence on an international scale.”

Over $205 million in investor dialogues have been facilitated by the Black Founders Fund since its launch, a 12-fold increase. The participating startups have experienced tremendous growth as a result; their combined monthly recurring revenue now exceeds $6.1 million, an increase of 7%.

