24 Internet Fraudsters Breeze into EFCC’s Net in Asaba

Operatives of the EFCC, Benin Zonal Command, on Thursday, arrested 24 persons for alleged internet fraud.

According to the commission, they were arrested at their hideout in Asaba, Delta State following actionable intelligence.

The suspects are Obikolu Lawrence Chukwuemeka, Ezennabuike Daniel, Emmanuel Favour, Efemenam Ifeanyi, Andrew Martin Udeorah, Anozie Ugochukwu, Oziegbe Famous, Onalugbum Ekene, Nonso Nwakor, Gabriel Igelije and Paul Enakeno. Others are Chigbo Kanayo Stephen, Chinedu Emejon, Nwabueze Arinze, Harrison Chukwuji and Chinonso Jude Emejom.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include two Toyota Camry, Mercedes Benz car, Laptops and mobile phones.

The commission said the suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.