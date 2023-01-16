All is now set for the 23rd Annual International Conference/Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE) Nigeria holding at the ASUU Secretariat of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. 23rd Edition of ACCE

The conference tagged ACCE-UNIZIK 2022 is slated to hold from Tuesday 24th to Friday 27th January, 2023 with the theme: “Communicating Science, Technology, and Innovation in Times of Economic Distress, Terror, and Pandemic”.

According to the Head of Department, Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Associate Prof. Cornelius Ukwueze, the Department graciously won the hosting right in 2021 under Prof. Chinwe Uzochukwu as the then Head of Department.

According to him, the event was scheduled to hold in October, 2022, but was shifted forward to January 2023 due to the eight months ASUU strike of 2022.

Associate Prof. Ukwueze noted that the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Charles Esimone, FAS, and the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Prof. Uche Nwogwugwu welcomed the hosting right with delight and have been doing everything in their powers to ensure that the conferees would have a hitch free conference.

In their respective comments, the National President, ACCE Nigeria, Prof. Nnamdi Ekeanyanwu and the National Secretary Prof. Ezekiel Asemah observed that the conference will attract scholars in Communication & Media Studies, and other related disciplines across Nigeria and overseas who would present critical papers on diverse sub-themes in line with the conference theme.

“The theme of the conference was well chosen to reflect how communication could help in solving the pressing needs of the society in the areas of science, technology, and innovation especially now that the world is plagued with economic distress, terrorism and pandemic,” they said.

On his part, the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Dr. Obiorah Edogor noted that the conference will be chaired by an internationally acclaimed communication Scholar and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Paul University, Awka, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna.

He also disclosed that a Science and Health Reporting Expert, Dr. Herbert Batta of the University of Uyo will present the Lead Paper; as top Science and Nuclear Agencies in Nigeria will facilitate special sessions.

Dr. Edogor paid tributes to their partners including UNICEF and the Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS among other sponsors for their support.