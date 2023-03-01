A 23-year-old man, Ezekiel Olamilekan, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging the full front glass of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mulero, Dopemu branch, Lagos State.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Kokoye told the court that the defendant along with others at large deliberately damaged the full front glass of UBA Bank, Mulero branch.

Kokoye said that the value of the said property was yet to be confirmed.

However, Olamilekan, with others still at large, is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and malicious damage. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He said that the offences were punishable under Sections 411 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Sakirat Obasa, admitted the defendant to bail of N100,000 and two reliable sureties.

The case has been adjourned to March 20 for mention.

