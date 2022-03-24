21 Year Old Glory Detained Since 2021 For Being IPOB Spy, Regains Freedom

Miss Glory Okolie, who has been in detention since mid-2021 for allegedly being involved in terrorism and being a spy for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was on Wednesday released.

Miss Glory was accused of terrorism by IGP IRT team led by embattled police officer, Abba Kyari.

The police had claimed that she is a member of IPOB and a girlfriend to one of the kingpins of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri, a.k.a “Onye Army”.

Okolie, 21, went missing on June 13, 2021, while running an errand in Imo state, and never returned home on that day.

It was gathered that from the 17th June 2021, the family members started making all frantic search of her in hospitals, churches, and mosques, all to no avail.

They later approached the Owerri command of Nigeria Police Force, who charged the uncle, the sum of N50,000,00 to track vide telephone tracking, her last known address

The phone tracking eventually showed that she was detained by the IGP IRT officers at their Owerri Tiger base unit, and when the uncle, Christian Okolie approached this office, the respondent Owerri Tiger base unit denied.

But after discovering her location through the help of a released detainee, the police allegedly refused to disclose her offence to the family but rather demanded huge sums to secure her bail.

Her family claimed that the police kept demanding money, and they kept bringing the money, but in the long run, it was to no avail as Glory was transferred to Abuja.

It was gathered that since then, she has been in detention, where she was reportedly being used as a maid to do laundry and cooking for operatives of the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

She was also said to have been turned into a sex slave.

Miss Glory was eventually detained till November 9, 2021, before she was arraigned by all the Police.

Following the concerted effort of over 50 Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, led by the Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Okey Nwanguma and others, as well as a legal team spearheaded by Deji Ajare, Miss Glory was eventually granted bail today.

Meanwhile, a human Rights Activist, Elochukwu Benjamin has urged the court to grant all the reliefs sought by Miss Glory over the inhuman treatment she got in the hands of the Police.

Miss Okolie had instituted a suit at a Federal High Court, Abuja, demanding N100 billion naira as compensation for general and punitive damages separately, for infringing on her rights.

While commending the CSOs for their intervention, Benjamin believes the suit instituted with regards to the various deprivations Miss Glory suffered, including loss of liberty, freedom of association, freedom of movement, economic losses, psychological and emotional trauma, distortion of her life pattern, psychological and other traumas suffered by her family and loved ones, among others, should be granted speedily.

“Costs with respect to medical and psychological examination and where applicable treatment for PTSD, should also be awarded.

“These should be accompanied with a published apology by relevant parties in 3 National Dailies,” he suggested.